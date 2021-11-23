The building of Norner’s new technology centre is complete and the company will be ‘moving in’ over the course of the next few months.

Norner's new Polymer Exploration Centre is complete Norner CEO Kjetil Larsen before the new Polymer Exploration Centre

The new headquarters, named the Polymer Exploration Centre, is situated on the riverfront in Porsgrunn, Norway. A 4,600 sqm modern international research and technology centre for the plastics industry, the new HQ will provide research services for the value chain.

The facilities in the new centre include laboratories for advanced testing of chemical and mechanical performance of polymers and composites; lab pilots for new process technology and catalyst evaluations; a wide variety of extreme polymer material performance testing and a high-tech plastic processing, recycling, application; and a packaging centre.

Norner CEO Kjetil Larsen said: “Our new premises will give our customers a bigger and better experience when they visit us. The labs and production areas are designed specifically for working with our clients, which we think will result in even greater innovation.”

Norner thus invites anyone with a project or business idea to contact its experts to discuss their plans. The Polymer Exploration Centre is designed for innovation in sustainable polymer solutions. High-tech machinery, laboratory instruments and tools are combined with areas for discussions and collaboration.

The Norway-based company provides technical services for various industry segments where innovative solutions of plastics and composites are requested.

Marketing Manager “Ole Jan Myhre added: “We look forward to welcoming you to our new international research and technology centre in 2022. The new centre represents state-of-the-art facilities and we have made and will continue to make investments in industry-relevant pilots and lab facilities.”