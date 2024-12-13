INTEGRA Biosciences partners with CleanHub to prevent plastic pollution

Every year, INTEGRA donates to a worthy cause. At the start of 2024, the company partnered with CleanHub to help fund its plastic collection projects in developing countries.

× Expand INTEGRA Biosciences

Over 2 billion people in coastal regions worldwide don't have access to proper waste management, meaning that discarded plastic often makes its way into the oceans (the equivalent of a full garbage truck entering the sea every minute).

Microplastics can make their way up the food chain and into our food – a cause for concern, as some plastics contain toxic chemicals that have been linked to health issues.

CleanHub recognises that it is more efficient to solve the problem of plastic pollution on land. The company has established extensive waste collection networks in coastal communities worldwide, reaching over 225,000 households. Recyclable plastics are separated and sent to local processing sites, while non-recyclable plastics are used as a fuel source in energy-intensive factories, such as cement plants. So far, CleanHub and its local partners have collected over 11.7 million kilograms of plastic from homes, businesses and beaches, preventing it from entering the ocean.

Dr Ursula Leuthold, Sustainability Coordinator at INTEGRA Biosciences, said: “INTEGRA is deeply committed to promoting sustainability. Our financial contribution has enabled CleanHub to collect almost 11,800 kg of plastic waste from communities and waterways throughout 2024, and we are proud to support this company’s efforts to clean up our blue planet.”