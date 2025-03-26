Peerless Plastics & Coatings announce partnership with Bowles & Walker Ltd

Peerless Plastics & Coatings announce a strategic partnership with Bowles & Walker Ltd. This collaboration enhances the injection moulding services already offered by Peerless, delivering a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for customers in industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical and security.

With over 50 years of experience, Bowles & Walker has built a strong reputation for high-quality, bespoke injection moulding. Their expertise in design, tooling, and production complements Peerless Plastics & Coatings' advanced protective coatings, which improve the durability, scratch resistance, anti-microbial, anti-glare, anti-static and anti-fog properties of plastic components.

Peerless boasts a full CNC machine shop and fabrication services, enabling the production of high-precision, custom plastic components that can be coated for enhanced performance. It also operates a state-of-the-art in-house print department, featuring large-format flatbed printers. This allows for custom designs on plastic panels, signage, and feature walls, which are then hard coated for added protection. By working together, the two companies provide an integrated manufacturing solution that ensures enhanced product performance and faster lead times.

The partnership represents a step towards reducing carbon footprints and supporting sustainable UK manufacturing. Both companies operate within 30 minutes of each other, meaning projects can be managed efficiently with reduced transportation emissions and lower overall environmental impact.

Clients will benefit from:

• Seamless production - From design and tooling to moulding, finishing, protective coatings, and printing, ensuring a faster, streamlined process.

• Enhanced durability - Protective coatings improve wear resistance, chemical protection, and impact resistance.

• Antimicrobial protection - Ideal for medical, hygiene-critical, and food-safe environments.

• Anti-fog coating - A vital solution for medical applications, visors, goggles, aerospace instrumentation, and refrigeration displays.

• Precision injection moulding capabilities - Bowles & Walker can produce precise plastic parts from 0.1g to 2000g using moulding machines ranging from 25T to 400T.

• CNC machining & fabrication services - Peerless' CNC machining capabilities allow for highly accurate, custom-manufactured plastic components, ensuring an optimal fit for a wide range of applications.

• Large-format printing & protective coating - Custom printed plastic panels and displays with eco-friendly inks can be enhanced with hard coatings for increased durability and hygiene protection.

• Sustainability & cost-efficiency - Reduced transport emissions and optimised production processes help businesses meet eco-friendly goals.

Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, Managing Director of Peerless Plastics & Coatings, said: "This partnership represents a significant step forward in offering a truly integrated solution for our customers. With Bowles & Walker's exceptional injection moulding capabilities and our advanced coatings, along with our CNC machining, fabrication services, and in-house print department, we are now able to deliver high-performance plastic components with unmatched durability and protection."

Dr Michael Barwood, Technical and Quality Manager of Bowles & Walker Ltd, added: "Our collaboration with Peerless Plastics & Coatings allows us to extend our services and offer even greater value to our clients. This is a natural fit for both companies, providing a unique combination of expertise that enhances product performance while also supporting sustainable manufacturing.