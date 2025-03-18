Plastribution partners with Waterhaul to supply Traceable Marine Plastic

Plastribution has partnered with Waterhaul to bring its Traceable Marine Plastic materials to the market. The move enables manufacturers to access high-quality recycled polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) recovered and intercepted from the UK coastline, including ghost fishing gear and other end-of-life marine plastics.

Marine plastic pollution is a critical issue, with discarded fishing nets and gear accounting for some of the most persistent and damaging ocean waste. Waterhaul has pioneered an innovative approach to recovering and recycling these materials, converting them into performance polymers that provide an alternative to virgin plastics and support efforts to remove waste from the environment. The process incentivises fishers, harbours and coastal communities to actively participate in plastic recovery, driving a cleaner, healthier marine ecosystem. The distribution partnership with Plastribution aims to help scale up this initiative.

Waterhaul’s traceability system sets this initiative material apart, which ensures every batch of polymer can be traced back to its exact source locations. Unlike many recycling schemes that mix materials from various origins, Waterhaul’s process guarantees that its plastic pellets are 100% marine-derived and UK sourced and recycled, providing an exceptional level of transparency for manufacturers looking to integrate sustainable solutions into their production.

By partnering with Waterhaul, Plastribution is expanding access to these environmentally responsible materials, making it easier for businesses to transition towards circular economy practices. The PP and HDPE grades available through this collaboration are well-suited for a wide range of applications, particularly injection moulding, offering a sustainable yet high-performance alternative to traditional plastic materials.

“Our collaboration with Waterhaul aligns with Plastribution’s commitment to driving sustainability within the plastics industry,” said Ian Chisnall, product manager at Plastribution. “By supplying these innovative recycled materials, we are providing manufacturers with a reliable and traceable solution that directly contributes to reducing marine pollution.”

Harry Dennis, CEO of Waterhaul, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Plastribution to scale our circular solution to marine plastics, leveraging the demand from wider industry adoption and collectively driving positive impact for our ocean.”