PolyCert Europe and MORE collaborate to achieve CPA targets

To monitor progress and achieve the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) target of 10 million tonnes of recycled polymers used annually between 2025 and 2030, companies will report data on volumes of recycled plastics transformed or used to the MORE platform. PolyCert Europe will perform impartial audits to guarantee that the reported data is reliable.

Auditors applying PolyCert-approved audit schemes are trained experts in the field of plastic conversion. The MORE Platform and PolyCert Europe will thus join forces to facilitate and ensure that the reporting process meets the standards required.

Polycert Europe President Jan Laperre said: “We are very motivated to team up with MORE and to join forces to make sure that the data collection by MORE is not only done in a very efficient and reliable way but that it also brings added-value for the companies.”

EuPC President Renato Zelcher added: “With MORE, our industry has the opportunity to continue showcasing its efforts towards a circular plastics economy by registering the volumes of recycled polymers used by plastics converting companies to create new products. On the other hand, PolyCert Europe will facilitate the verification and auditing of the volumes reported into the MORE platform."

MORE has been confirmed as a CPA data collector by both the CPA Monitoring Secretariat and CPA Monitoring Working Group. To this purpose, the data reported through will also serve to measure the achievement of that objective.