AIMPLAS & ARBURG: A new partnership

AIMPLAS and ARBURG have started a collaboration to support the development of research in materials for additive manufacturing with applications in areas such as medicine. ARBURG provides AIMPLAS with the Freeformer 200-3X to test various materials for applications with high technical requirements.

× Expand AIMPLAS & ARBURG

The Freeformer 200-3X was installed with ARBURG's additive manufacturing technology. This enables using several materials, from commercially available granulates approved for the medical sector (FDA) and biopolymers or polylactides to modified original materials or their combinations. This makes it possible to equip the parts with different functionalities like strength, fracture resistance, reversibility, solubility or waterproofness. As a result, parts like orthoses and absorbable implants for treating bone fractures can be developed.

Another advantage of this innovative system is that the component's properties can be changed by varying the process parameters. This programming can be retained for repetition in the form of small series with the possibility of individual changes.

The cooperation between ARBURG and AIMPLAS allows the Freeformer system to be loaned for one year so that the technology centre's research staff can further develop their tests and experiments to respond to some of the challenges facing the medical sector, such as personalised medicine. ARBURG trainers provided customised training for AIMPLAS staff last September.