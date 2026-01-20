Roland DG Corporation announces a worldwide distribution partnership with LSINC Corporation. The move will expand access to LSINC's industrial direct-to-object printing technologies. As part of the deal, Roland DG becomes an official global distributor of LSINC's Peri-series of high-volume cylindrical object printers.

× Expand Roland DG Roland DG partners LSINC to expand direct-to-object printing technologies

Roland DG will supply LSINC's PeriQ360, Perivallo360m, and PeriOne to customers globally. These solutions ensure seamless, 360-degree direct-to-object printing on cylindrical, tapered, and contoured substrates, on various materials (e.g., glass, metal, plastics, wood). This expansion demonstrates the company’s goal of strengthening its presence in the packaging, beverage, cosmetics, and industrial decoration sectors.

“LSINC's industrial printing systems are an important extension of our technology portfolio,” said Andrew Oransky, Chief Strategy Officer at Roland DG. “These high-volume, precision-engineered platforms complement Roland DG's UV line-up and enable our customers to scale their customisation and production capabilities in meaningful new ways.”

Alicia Ryan, CEO of LSINC, added, “At LSINC, we are focused on redefining what is possible in direct-to-object printing. Partnering with Roland DG, first in Latin America, and now on a global scale, allows us to bring our industrial solutions to more customers around the world. Roland DG's reputation, reach, and commitment to customer success make them the ideal partner as we continue to expand our technology footprint.”

PeriQ360

LSINC's flagship production model, the PeriQ360, is ideal for high-volume industrial environments that require maximum throughput and precision. The fastest, most versatile system in the line-up, the PeriQ360 features a quad-spindle configuration that allows four items to be printed simultaneously. Additionally, its advanced JetINX print engine and helical technology ensure enhanced colour consistency and 360-degree graphics, including dimensional and textural effects, across large-scale packaging and bottling applications.

Perivallo360m

Providing full-contour, profile-following printing to objects with curved, tapered, or more complex shapes, the Perviallo360m is engineered for applications where precision and visual detail are critical. The solution handles larger diameters and uses contour-tracking helical technology to produce richly detailed graphics around the item’s surface. This makes it ideal for premium packaging, speciality beverage containers, and cosmetics.

PeriOne

Finally, the PeriOne provides an affordable and accessible entry point for businesses adopting direct-to-object production. Based on the PeriQ360 platform, the PeriOne provides fast print speeds, can print directly to clear glass without a barrier layer, while also offering flexibility for prototyping, personalised goods, and small-batch production environments.