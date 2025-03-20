SNIPEF and BPEC partnership strengthens Scotland’s apprenticeship pathway

The Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF) has signed a partnership agreement with the British Plumbing Employers Council (BPEC) to rebrand the Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year (SPAY) copper category as Scotland’s qualifying heat for the UK-wide SkillPLUMB competition.

This partnership unites two long-standing competitions, further strengthening SPAY’s plumbing and heating apprenticeship competition while providing apprentices in the SkillPLUMB category with a clear pathway to national and international recognition through the WorldSkills UK framework.

Fiona Hodgson, Chief Executive of SNIPEF, said: “This new partnership will undoubtably help further elevate the SPAY competition to new heights. The integration with SkillPLUMB and WorldSkills UK cements apprenticeships as the foundation of a highly skilled workforce, ensuring the plumbing and heating profession continues to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.”

Supporting the next generation of plumbing and heating professionals

Marking its 50th anniversary in June 2025, the Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year (SPAY) competition has long been recognised as a key event in Scotland’s apprenticeship calendar. Over the years, it has provided a launchpad for more than 1,200 apprentices, many of whom have gone on to build successful careers in the plumbing and heating profession.

This year’s competition will take place at South Lanarkshire College in East Kilbride, where apprentices will compete in three specialist categories: copper, leadwork and renewable technologies. Participants from across Scotland’s colleges and training centres will demonstrate their technical expertise, problem-solving abilities and precision under competition conditions, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of the profession.

Action needed to safeguard Scotland’s apprenticeships

The 50th SPAY competition comes at a critical moment, as plumbing and heating apprenticeship opportunities continue to decline sharply. With rising business costs and the forthcoming increase in employer National Insurance contributions, many companies are struggling to invest in training new talent.

Without urgent government intervention, more businesses will be forced to scale back on apprenticeships, deepening the workforce crisis and shutting young people out of career opportunities in a sector vital to Scotland’s economy.

SNIPEF is calling on the Scottish Government to introduce greater incentives and financial support for employers, ensuring they can continue to take on apprentices and equip the next generation with the skills needed to sustain the industry.

Fiona Hodgson said: “Our profession relies on a strong pipeline of apprentices to meet future demand. Employers are facing rising costs, making it harder for them to take on apprentices, despite the proven value of investing in new talent. Many of today’s industry leaders began their careers as apprentices, thanks to someone willing to take a chance on them. We need more employers to do the same, and government support will be essential in ensuring businesses can continue to offer these life-changing opportunities.”