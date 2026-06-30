Lindner Washtech partners with Srichakra Polyplast for the supply of two advanced washing lines for processing post-consumer recycled (PCR) film and rigid plastic waste. This supports Srichakra Polyplast's expansion plans in high-quality plastics recycling, while also reinforcing both companies' commitment to advancing circular economy solutions. These systems enable the production of premium quality recyclates for demanding applications.

Expand Lindner Washtech Srichakra Polyplast partners Lindner Washtech

Srichakra Polyplast is well established in India and across Asia, with the company operating India's first food-grade rPET recycling facility and being one of the largest producers of food-grade rPET and rHDPE materials in the region. Offering integrated operations and control across the value chain, it helps customers reduce virgin plastic consumption and achieve their sustainability targets at scale.

“We sincerely thank Mr Ravindra and the entire Srichakra Polyplast team for placing their trust in Lindner Washtech,” said Ganesh Karankal, Director, India, Lindner Washtech. “Their commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of plastics recycling. We are proud to be part of this exciting greenfield project and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Ravindra Venkata Paruchuri, Co-founder & Managing Director of Srichakra Polyplast, added, “Choosing the right technology partner is critical for a project of this scale. After a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation, we selected Lindner Washtech because of its outstanding technology, process expertise, and proven ability to deliver premium quality recyclates. Their strong track record, innovative solutions, and extensive experience in advanced plastics recycling gave us the confidence that they are the right partner for our growth journey.”

The Lindner team also offers a strong local presence and support, with experienced professionals available locally for project execution, technical assistance, and after-sales support. This provides additional confidence in achieving operational and quality objectives.

“As we continue to expand our recycling capabilities and support global brands with sustainable packaging solutions, we look forward to building a long-term partnership with Lindner Washtech and setting new benchmarks for high-quality recycling in India and beyond”, concluded Paruchuri.