STADLER’s vision of unlocking the untapped potential of paper recycling

The global paper packaging market is booming: it is expected to reach USD 97.6 billion in Europe and USD 75.64 billion in North America in 2025, and is projected to grow at compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively, by 2030.

× Expand STADLER

The food industry is at the forefront of this shift, with liquid cartons becoming one of the fastest-growing packaging types, fuelled by consumer preference and sustainability goals. However, the promise of paper packaging is not without its challenges, particularly in the realm of recycling.

Despite the rapid adoption of paper solutions, a considerable amount of paper, especially from mixed waste streams, remains unrecycled. The EnEWA project, a collaborative effort involving STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH, academic institutions and other industry leaders, has made significant strides in demonstrating the technical feasibility of recycling paper from mixed waste.

The rising challenge of paper-based packaging

The food industry is witnessing a remarkable shift towards paper packaging, driven by environmental concerns and consumer demand. Companies are heavily investing in sustainable paper solutions, with innovations such as Pulpex’s paper bottles made from sustainably sourced wood pulp or Mondi’s paper-based pouch for liquids highlighting the industry's commitment to reducing environmental footprints.

Composite packaging, often used in food products, combines multiple layers of materials like paper, plastic and aluminium. These layers are difficult to separate, making the recycling process energy-intensive and prone to contamination. Also, some of the new composite packages can be confusing for consumers, as they may appear to be entirely made of paper but contain layers of other materials.

The regulatory hurdle

The regulatory landscape is designed to ensure the safety and quality of recycled materials used in food contact applications, though approaches vary. EU regulations are prescriptive, requiring detailed testing, documentation, and often pre-market authorisation. Germany’s BfR Recommendation XXXVI, although officially a guideline, imposes strict criteria to minimise contamination risks, effectively restricting the use of recycling paper from mixed streams for food applications, influencing industry practices and contractual agreements.

Regulations in other EU countries, such as Italy and Spain, are less prescriptive but still demand a high level of scrutiny on the sources of recycled fibres, posing challenges for using mixed waste paper in food packaging. Scandinavian nations comply with EU regulations while adding national guidelines to address specific regional concerns, ensuring high consumer safety. North American regulations focus more on general safety and good manufacturing practices, allowing more flexibility but placing greater responsibility on manufacturers to ensure compliance.

“The EnEWA project has shown that with the right technological adjustments, such as improved sorting and sanitisation processes, high-quality paper can be recycled from mixed waste streams,” explains Annika Ludes, Product Engineer at STADLER. “However, to fully realise this potential, changes in the regulatory landscape are essential. Amendments to guidelines like the BfR Recommendation XXXVI could pave the way for more sustainable use of recycled paper in the food industry.”

The EnEWA Project’s contributions

The EnEWA project has provided compelling evidence that recycling paper from mixed waste is technically feasible. The project demonstrated that through innovative sorting technologies and adapted processes with dry-mechanical sorting, wet processing, and sanitisation, secondary fibres could be obtained and used in paper production without significant contamination issues. Special sorting technologies, like Near-Infrared (NIR) sensors, were optimised to identify and separate composites. Additionally, processes like hot dispersion under overpressure proved successful in reducing microbiological contamination.

Beyond technological advancements, the EnEWA project has engaged with regulatory authorities, advocating for updates to waste management guidelines and amendments to restrictive regulations. It has developed recommendations towards a more flexible regulatory approach, especially for applications outside the food sector or for dry food packaging, backed by scientific data from worst-case scenario experiments.

The future of paper recycling