Stratasys Ltd and Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit research facility at the University of Central Florida, have announced the expansion of their 12-year collaboration. The pair have been working together to deliver hundreds of 3D-printed prosthetic devices to children. Following the announcement, there will be a renewed focus on sustainability, education, and increasing access to 3D-printed prosthetics for children everywhere.

× Expand Stratasys Stratasys and Limbitless solutions expand 3D-printed prosthetic device partnership

Stratasys has helped Limbitless empower individuals and increase accessibility through interdisciplinary teamwork, STEAM education, and expressive assistive technology. Donating materials, advanced additive manufacturing technology, and engineering expertise, Stratasys has helped provide life-changing prosthetic solutions. Utilising Stratasys additive manufacturing, Limbitless has produced end-use prosthetic components, 3D printed moulds for thermoformed cosmetic elements, and sped up product development with rapid prototyping prior to injection-moulded production.

With the announcement of their extended partnership, the duo will focus more on sustainability. Stratasys has donated one of its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) F370 3D printers to support ongoing operations, student education, and community outreach. The Stratasys CPO program extends the life of additive manufacturing equipment through factory-certified refurbishment and redeployment.

“This long-standing partnership reflects the best of what Stratasys has to offer,” said Rosa Coblens, VP Sustainability & Communications at Stratasys. “Through our Mindful Manufacturing approach, we are advancing sustainability while supporting meaningful social impact. By reconditioning high-performing equipment through our Certified Pre-Owned program, we not only reduce waste but also enable purpose-driven organisations like Limbitless to extend their reach and empower more lives.”

Albert Manero, PhD, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Limbitless Solutions, added, “Stratasys has been with us since day one. What started as a short phone call while I was in graduate school turned into a decade-long partnership that shows how additive manufacturing can create a tangible impact for the children we serve and the future engineers and designers working to build a more accessible world.”