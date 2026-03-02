Summit Systems teams up with Sumitomo Demag UK to expand turnkey technology

Summit Systems and Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK are teaming up to expand turnkey technology options, to increase choice and value for polymer processors in Ireland.

The medical, packaging, precision, and trade polymer processors in the country have depended on established suppliers to deliver equipment, materials, and integrated solutions. Said providers have played a significant role in the industry’s development, which now exceeds €2.1 billion annually. Processors now require more integrated automation, ancillary support, and big-data support, which this new alliance hopes to fulfil.

“We share many service values, and both businesses have teams dedicated to supporting polymer processors in the Irish market,” said Matt Ross, Group Sales Manager at Summit Systems. “Our blend of technologies and insight is designed to provide Irish polymer processors with greater integration across their operations, delivering bespoke support that addresses the sector’s unique productivity and efficiency challenges.”

About the alliance

Kris Thacker, Technical Sales Manager for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Ireland, and Nick McComb, Regional Sales Manager for Summit Systems, are overseeing the alliance and will be supported by highly knowledgeable engineers. This partnership aims to provide faster project delivery and bespoke configurations of production cells. Additionally, Ireland-based processors will benefit from direct access to technical expertise and support. Hands-on training in First Polymer Training (FPT) Skillnet in Athlone, as well as a dedicated space to test concepts at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s subsidiary in Limerick, will be available.

“By combining our respective expertise, this new alliance is well-positioned to provide consultative support that increases stakeholder confidence and lowers investment risks,” added Ashlee Gough, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s UK & Ireland Head of Sales.

“This Sumitomo (SHI) Demag and Summit Systems approach supports processors to adopt innovative technologies that are future-proof and will optimise return on investments. Additionally, it assists processors to leverage data-driven insights and implement solutions to drive efficiency, scalability and competitiveness in the market,” continued Thacker.

McComb concluded, “For polymer processors, turnkey solutions are crucial for efficient operations, reducing downtime, and ensuring consistent product quality. Our collective expertise is already being showcased on the kit installed at the First Polymer Training Skillnet centre in Athlone.”

An IntElect 75/420/250 was installed at the FPT centre in June last year. It is equipped with Summit Systems’ Maguire ULTRA dryer and the Frigel temperature controller, ensuring energy efficiency of the all-electric IntElect series. Additionally, Summit Systems will install peripheral equipment on another IntElect 220, expected at the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Centre of Excellence in early Spring.