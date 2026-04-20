Syensqo and Shell Chemicals Europe B.V. team up to supply mass-balanced, low-carbon EO solutions for the agricultural and industrial markets. The duo hopes to reduce product carbon footprint (PCF) while maintaining performance. Syensqo will introduce EO-based solutions that utilise Shell Chemicals’ lower-carbon feedstocks, delivering up to 51% lower carbon footprint compared to conventional EO.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo teams up with Shell Chemicals Europe B.V. to supply mass-balanced, low-carbon EO solutions

“Customers are under increasing pressure to reduce the carbon footprint of their products without compromising performance or supply reliability,” said Chloé Masselon, Sustainability Director at Syensqo. “Combining certified low-carbon feedstocks with drop-in compatibility, these solutions offer a practical and immediate way to decarbonise formulations at scale while meeting evolving regulatory and market expectations.”

These solutions will be verified under the ISCC Carbon Footprint Certification (CFC), allowing customers to reduce the carbon footprint of their formulations without requalification. The pair also hope to maintain performance, quality, and supply reliability levels.

This initiative supports Syensqo’s One Planet goal of reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions in Focus 5 categories by 25% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels. Additionally, the initiative demonstrates that reducing value chain emissions requires collaboration across the ecosystem.