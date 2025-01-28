Talisman Plastics and Merriott Group merge

Developments within the plastics injection moulding industry sees two big players come together and evolve into a singular group: Talisman Plastics and Merriott Group.

× Expand Talisman Plastics

Both organisations have long-standing legacies within the injection moulding industry. They use 25 – 1,100 tonnage machines with capability thermoplastic and composite moulding capability focussing on key sectors, including automotive, electrical and electronics, fluid transfer and rail.

This new chapter brings exciting possibilities for the future. Not only do resources from three factories increase capacity and improve lead times but they also connect different experts, each learning from the other to produce an extended knowledge base for future development.

The group is especially excited to explore the increased opportunities for innovation. Working side by side will promote more capacity for research and development, faster implementation of future solutions focused on quality, standards and sustainability.

Shaun Champion, the newly appointed Group CEO, says, “We’ve always held customer service at the forefront of our business objectives, and I’m really excited to lead this new chapter allowing us to continue on our growth path by servicing the industry with cost-effective, high-quality solutions.”