The Brazilian plastics institute launches new online platform

The Brazilian Plastics Institute, in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) and Think Plastic Brazil has announced the launch of a new online platform.

The launch was part of the agenda of the second World Plastic Connection Summit, which took place in a hybrid format (face-to-face and online) on November 7-10 at Blue Tree Premium Alphaville.

The World Plastic Connection Summit is another of the sectoral projects for the verticals supported by the Think Plastic Brazil program, these include: Agribusiness, Toys and Childcare, Construction, Packaging, Supplies (including Masterbatch, the material responsible for coloring converted plastic products), and Housewares.

In its second edition, the yearbook was published in three languages ​​(Portuguese, English, and Spanish), featuring information about the Brazilian converted plastics sector and the internationalization process, in addition to the product portfolios of the member companies of the sectoral project.

Currently, 170 companies participate in the Think Plastic Brazil project, a 14% increase compared to 2021. Of this total, 125 already make exports, This is 19% higher than the previous year.

Sector exports as of September 2022 increased by 66.2% compared to 2021, generating $340.8 million in revenue. A total of 120,000 metric tons were exported, an 11.2% increase compared to last year.

Another index that showed growth was that of export destinations, which in 2022 reached 90, a figure 11.1% higher than in the previous period. Carlos Moreira, Strategy and Project Planning Manager at Think Plastic Brazil said:“We are reaching countries where we did not reach before.”