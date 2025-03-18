The WALLDRIP Project finds new way to protect drip irrigation

The aim is to enable the irrigation pipes and emitters to protect themselves by introducing natural additives with repellent properties into their composition, thus promoting sustainable agriculture. AZUD, the Plastics Technology Centre AIMPLAS, the Centre of Soil Science and Applied Biology of the Segura CEBAS-CSIC, and the Murcian Institute of Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA) are collaborating in this research.

The deterioration and clogging of various irrigation structures by insects is a known problem but has received little attention. When the integrity of the irrigation system is compromised by external threats such as pests, insects or rodents, plant protection products have been systematically used to prevent such damage.

In line with the European Union's aim to minimise the use of chemicals in agriculture, the WALLDRIP project is moving forward with the development of a novel drip irrigation system. This has a repellent effect that will protect irrigation systems from high-impact pests, promoting sustainable agriculture. It will be the prototype of two models of high-precision emitter pipes with controlled protection mechanisms against these pests in crops of great interest to society.

The WALLDRIP project is led by the company AZUD, which specialises in efficient filtration and irrigation systems, the AIMPLAS Plastics Technology Centre, an expert in polymeric materials and their transformation processes, the CEBAS-CSIC Centre for Soil Science and Applied Biology of the Segura River, and the Crop Protection Department of the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA). The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities and the Next Generation funds of the European Union are financing this action.

The leading researcher in Controlled Release and Soil Quality at AIMPLAS, Elena Domínguez, explains: "In this project, we are looking for the irrigation pipe and emitter to be able to protect themselves by modifying their manufacturing process and design, respectively. In the case of the pipes, we incorporate repellent substances that are respectful of the fauna present in the soil and that protect the irrigation installation, thus increasing its durability”.

The project aims to eliminate the environmental impact of direct phytosanitary applications against these insects and increase the durability of irrigation systems, reducing the carbon footprint involved in optimising water use in agriculture.