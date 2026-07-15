Three Jacobs & Thompson companies, kristoFOAM Industries, Worldwide Foam, and Ramfoam, have joined the Zotefoams Approved Partner network across North America and Europe. This will boost distribution speed, fabrication depth, and Europe’s largest cross-linked polyethene foam stockholding.

× Expand Zotefoams Three Jacobs & Thompson companies join Zotefoams’ approved partner network

Manufacturers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe will have a formally approved, locally supported route to Zotefoams advanced foam materials. kristoFOAM Industries, Worldwide Foam and Ramfoam have joined the Zotefoams Global Approved Partner Programme, giving customers a clear, reliable route to partners that meet the company’s technical and commercial standards. Worldwide Foam distributes Zotefoams raw materials across North America. kristoFOAM and Ramfoam convert and mould those materials into finished components and products. These new editions reflect the Programme's capabilities.

“The Zotefoams Global Approved Partner Programme sets a high bar on quality, service and technical capability, and seeing kristoFOAM, Worldwide Foam and Ramfoam all recognised at once is a real statement about the calibre of our people throughout J&T,” said Riley Brand, President at Jacobs & Thompson. “Three businesses, approved simultaneously across North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, speak to the strength of the relationship J&T has built with Zotefoams over many years.”

Zotefoams materials are used by globally recognised manufacturers including Boeing, Airbus, and Nike. Through the Global Approved Partner Programme, the three new partners provide customers with direct access to those materials, supported by local stockholding, processing capability, and technical expertise.

Riley Brand, President at Jacobs & Thompson, added, “With approved partners across North America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East, J&T can support customers wherever they operate, backed by the same Zotefoams-approved standards in every region. That is the strength of J&T, and it is exactly why partners and customers trust us to deliver.”