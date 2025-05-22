Trotec and eurolaser cooperate for customised laser solutions

Trotec Laser and eurolaser are entering a sales partnership to offer customers even more targeted advice and provide optimally tailored system solutions based on the long-standing market experience of both companies.

× Expand Trotec

Both companies have decades of expertise in the field of CO₂ laser processing. While Trotec boasts a portfolio of systems for engraving, marking and cutting in small and medium formats, eurolaser specialises in large-format, precise cutting of non-metallic materials. These areas of specialisation complement each other perfectly, offering customers added value when selecting and evaluating the right technologies.

"Our partnership unites two strong brands with a shared commitment: top quality and customised solutions. This results in a clear advantage in terms of advisory competence for our customers", emphasises Laura Capone, CEO of eurolaser.

Peter Kratky, CEO of Trotec Laser, adds: "Our collaboration provides clarity within the diverse laser market. Customers going to benefit by reaching the ideal solution more quickly and effectively – with the assurance of having a reliable partner by their side".

The focus is on the mutual enhancement of sales activities and the joint objective of supporting users in line with their specific needs. Both companies remain autonomous and independent, while leveraging synergies in market knowledge, consultancy, and their global networks.

This cooperation sends a strong signal for a customer-focused, solution-driven approach in an expanding and increasingly specialised laser market.