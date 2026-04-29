UBQ Materials has unveiled its UBQ Hero Product Challenge. The initiative invites global brands to reimagine their most iconic products using UBQ, an alternative to oil‑based plastic made entirely from household waste. Considering the recent geopolitical and regulatory volatility, businesses are looking to maintain economic resilience, supply reliability, and regulatory compliance, while also decoupling their products from fossil fuel-based materials.

× Expand UBQ Materials UBQ Materials unveils its UBQ Hero Product Challenge

Cheaper than plastic and already utilised around the world, UBQ Materials transforms supply chains and reduces virgin plastic reliance. Waste, which is not subject to commodity pricing, is the main ingredient in UBQ Evolved Materials, reducing landfill usage, incinerators, and fossil fuel extraction.

Companies are looking to strengthen their supply chains while also achieving 2030 sustainability and plastic reduction goals. The UBQ Hero Product Challenge offers the retail, consumer durables, building & construction, automotive, and logistics & supply chain industries with an opportunity to explore durable material innovation without either cost or commitment.

“For too long, brands have had no choice but to absorb the volatility of oil-dependent material markets. The UBQ Hero Product Challenge is an invitation to change that,” said Albert Douer, Chairman and CEO of UBQ Materials. “Designers and manufacturers who participate will see firsthand that the same product can be made smarter by replacing conventional materials with UBQ. To protect business longevity, brands must act now: this challenge shows them where to begin.”