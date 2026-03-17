Veolia won over £1 billion of new and extended local authority contracts in the United Kingdom during 2025. These contracts will see Veolia deliver various solutions that will support local authorities in solving resource preservation, decarbonisation, public health and strategic autonomy challenges.

× Expand Veolia Veolia won over £1 billion of new and extended contracts in the UK in 2025

Between 2020 and 2025, Veolia UK’s municipal services division grew by 35%, with the company onboarding more customers while also providing new, innovative services to existing customers. This growth was driven by 11 new or extended contracts with local authorities, including a long-term integrated waste management contract with the London Borough of Bromley and by collection and street cleansing operations delivered on behalf of Sutton, Kingston, Croydon, Merton, and East and North Hertfordshire councils. Now, Veolia is partners with over 50 local authorities in the UK.

“Our extensive expertise in delivering high-quality, community-focused services to local authorities is foundational to our growth strategy in the UK. This is the whole point of our Green Up strategic programme, which aims to create value at the local level through our expertise and combined services,” said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. “Developing our strong partnerships with municipal authorities across the country, we are helping local authorities to decarbonise their services, adapt to generational legislative change and regenerate more of their resources. We are proud to be the partner of choice for our local authority clients by supporting them in all aspects of their essential services. This announcement also highlights the good dynamics of our strongholds, which allow us to build on innovative and high-value offerings.”

Veolia pursues investment and innovation opportunities to support local authorities and the UK economy. The last ten years have seen the group invest £1 billion in recycling and waste infrastructure.

The company will soon open the UK’s biggest plastics recycling project following a £70 million investment in the country’s first “tray to tray” closed loop PET recycling facility in Shropshire.

Veolia is continuously innovating its electrification services, like the world-first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) project with Westminster City Council, which demonstrates how waste collection trucks can power UK homes by feeding back stored energy from their batteries to the grid.

Additionally, the company supports its local authority contracts with social value initiatives, with over £25 million of social value generated in 2025. This was achieved through activities from local employment and supply chain spend to donations and education activities.