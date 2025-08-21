Vioneo selects Lummus Technology as its polypropylene partner

Lummus Technology announced Vioneo has selected its Novolen polypropylene (PP) technology for a new grassroots plant in Antwerp, Belgium.

× Expand Vioneo

The plant will be part of Vioneo’s complex, which, once complete, will be the world’s first industrial-scale, fossil-free plastics production complex. The complex, based on green methanol as feedstock, will also be highly electrified using renewable electricity and use renewable hydrogen as key components to its operations.

“Vioneo’s goal of delivering the world’s first fossil-free polypropylene plastics facility is bold, ambitious and one we are honoured to support,” said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. “Our proven polypropylene polymerisation technology will allow Vioneo to produce high-performance, drop-in polypropylene grades through a low-emissions process without compromising quality or flexibility.”

The first-of-its-kind plant will have a capacity of 200KTA and will use 100% segregated green propylene and ethylene as feedstock to produce a wide range of polypropylene grades. With high-purity feedstock and proven technology, polypropylene will serve as a direct drop-in replacement for fossil-based alternatives. The plastics produced will be fully traceable and CO2 negative, allowing customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

Alex Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Vioneo, says, “Our collaboration with Lummus Technology to license their premier Novolen polypropylene technology for our Antwerp facility is fundamental to this vision. This world-first plant will use fully certified green propylene and ethylene from industrially proven Methanol-To-Olefins technology, to produce a broad range of high-quality, drop-in bio-polypropylene grades, significantly advancing a sustainable plastics economy.” Lummus’ scope includes the technology license, process design package, support during the front-end engineering design phase and catalyst supply during ongoing operations.

Lummus’ Novolen PP technology is part of the Verdene technology suite, which is made up of proven technologies for sustainable polymer producers using bio-feedstock to produce fully bio-based polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene and super absorbent polymers. The suite offers reduced to net-negative carbon dioxide emissions because of the sequestration of CO2-based carbon in the polymer itself. The polymer functions the same as polymers produced from traditional hydrocarbon sources.