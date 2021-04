In our new video series ‘Industry talk with…’ EPPM talks to Dr. Benjamin Eule, Director at Stadler UK.

Benjamin tells us about STADLER as a company and what they stand for, how the company continues to come up with innovative solutions and what plans STADLER has next.

The company has planned and built more than 20 sorting plants for mixed plastic bottles across the world, of which more than 10 are exclusively dedicated to PET. Will the company be expanding further? Watch to find out!