German manufacturer Schüco Polymer has selected Wythe Windows as its UPVC window and door manufacturing partner in the US. This partnership will bring Schüco Polymer's first-in-class window and door system into Wythe's fully automated manufacturing process, delivering high-quality products consistently and with improved lead times.

× Expand Wythe Windows Wythe Windows becomes Schüco Polymer’s US UPVC window and door manufacturing partner

“Schüco's strength of high-quality engineering aligns perfectly with Wythe's excellent manufacturing capabilities,” said Markus Herbst, CEO, Schüco Polymer Technologies KG. “This partnership ensures that more people will have access to the superior insulation and comfort that high-performance windows bring to the built environment.”

Windows are a critical component of the building envelope. A Wythe window designed in the Schüco UPVC system ensures buyers have a window that delivers superior airtightness, watertightness, and insulation, creating a more comfortable, affordable, and healthy home.

It's a major advancement for Passive House building standards, which dramatically reduces heating and cooling loads by up to 90%. Wythe Windows and Schüco Polymer solutions are a critical part of Passive House's five basic principles, including:

An airtight building envelope.

Climate-appropriate insulation.

Thermal bridge-free design.

Balanced mechanical ventilation with heat recovery.

High-performance windows and doors.

Darren Macri, Co‑CEO of Wythe Windows, added, “The partnership between Schüco Polymer and Wythe will elevate the Passive House construction manufacturing process by combining Schüco's precision-crafted UPVC profiles with Wythe's unmatched automation and commitment to USA-made high-performance building products. This partnership brings together groups of people who care about making the highest-performing windows and doors so that we can make the most number of people healthier and more comfortable in their homes.”

“We are extremely proud that a company with Schüco's global reputation for engineering and quality has selected Wythe as a manufacturing partner here in the US,” said Rosario Vizzari, Co‑CEO of Wythe Windows. “We believe it validates what we have been building for nearly a decade. Our goal has always been to take the best European window technology, manufacture it here, and adapt it to the way Americans design and build. Together with Schüco, we now have an incredible opportunity to bring that combination to a much larger US market.”