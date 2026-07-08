Zotefoams appoints Polyformes as an approved fabricator for EMEA under the company’s Global Approved Partner Programme. The move strengthens the company’s engineered industrial packaging capabilities, with a focus on protective foam inserts, trays, and case solutions for high-value equipment, tools, technical components and defence-related applications.

× Expand Zotefoams Zotefoams appoints Polyformes as approved fabricator for EMEA

“Industrial packaging is a highly technical application, particularly where customers are moving, storing or handling high-value equipment, tools or precision components. Polyformes brings deep expertise in precision-engineered foam packaging and a strong understanding of how materials need to perform once they are converted into inserts, trays, cases and protective assemblies,” said Fabrice Lacroix, Sales Director EMEA, Zotefoams. “Formalising the relationship through our Global Approved Partner Programme strengthens our ability to support customers across EMEA with approved fabrication expertise, dependable service and a clear route to specialist packaging support.”

Emma Atterbury, General Manager, Polyformes, added, “Joining Zotefoams Global Approved Partner Programme is an important milestone for Polyformes and reflects the strength of the relationship we have built with Zotefoams to date. Our business has always focused on converting foam materials into practical, engineered solutions that protect valuable equipment and make handling, storage and transport more reliable. This appointment gives us a strong platform to support customers across industrial packaging and defence-related markets, backed by Zotefoams technical knowledge and materials portfolio.”

Polyformes is one of Europe’s largest polyethene (PE) foam converters and a specialist manufacturer, supplier, and converter of high-performance foam products. The business provides bespoke foam packaging, trays and inserts, engineered parts, cases, bags and boxes for customers in the industrial and technical markets.

Polyformes offers advanced converting capabilities, including machining, moulding, thermoforming, waterjet cutting, splitting, skiving, printing, die cutting, laser engraving and bespoke flight case making. This enables technical foam materials to be converted into precision-engineered packaging and component solutions.

This appointment formalises Zotefoams and Polyformes’ relationship and is the latest in a host of partnerships designed to connect customers with specialist partners that combine material understanding, fabrication expertise, and local market knowledge. Additionally, the partnership strengthens Zotefoams’ ability to support industrial packaging customers across EMEA. This is because Polyformes is a specialist fabrication partner with established conversion expertise, technical understanding, and customer reach. Whereas for Polyformes, the appointment provides closer alignment with Zotefoams wider materials portfolio and technical expertise.