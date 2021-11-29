£10 Billion Debate scrutinises UK government’s packaging initiatives

Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London has announced the launch of its new £10 Billion Debate, which will see major stakeholders come together to test the limits of the UK government’s initiatives to manage packaging waste when the show takes place on 1 and 2 December at Olympia.

Brands and packaging manufacturers face significant innovation, material, and business challenges over the coming years as the government rolls out new regulations aimed at reducing the impact of packaging waste on the environment. However, with these changes come costs and questions regarding funding and effectiveness.

On day one of the packaging event, the £10 Billion Debate will showcase some of the leading voices in the industry exploring the impacts on packaging development, design, manufacturing, and recovery, as new regulations are introduced, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), and Waste Management Consistency (WMS).

The £10 Billion Debate will make up part of a curated programme of seminar content at the show that will address the industry’s biggest questions across the food, drinks, beauty, and retail industries. The line-up includes sessions on packaging design, trends, technological advancements, and sustainability with experts from PepsiCo, WWF, and The Body Shop.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director of Easyfairs, said: “With so many policy changes coming into play, we are excited to take this opportunity to gather some of the leading industry voices to debate the initiatives and whether they will make the real change necessary. The debate joins our wider seminar line-up which will feature curated sessions designed to provide visitors with tangible advice. It’s an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed, and I personally can’t wait for the doors to open on 1 December.”