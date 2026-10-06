This year's RECOUP Award winners have been announced, celebrating the outstanding achievements, innovation and collaboration taking place across the plastics value chain in re-use, recycling and resource efficiency. The ceremony was held on 30 September 2026, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and sustainability champions to recognise the organisations and individuals driving positive change within the plastics and recycling sector.

× Expand RECOUP 2026 RECOUP Award winners

Adding to the sustainability credentials of the event, the 2026 RECOUP Awards were designed and manufactured by Future Makers UK. They feature Marble Carpet, a recycled polypropylene sheet material with a distinctive marbled finish, made from recovered packaging and event flooring. Inspired by RECOUP's branding, the awards transform recovered material into a recognition of excellence, reflecting the principles of circularity, innovation and resource efficiency that the awards celebrate.

The 2026 RECOUP Award winners are:

Best Innovation in Equipment or Technology: Greyparrot - Deepnest by Greyparrot.

Greyparrot - Deepnest by Greyparrot. Recycled Plastic Product of the Year: Klöckner Pentaplast - kp Elite Nova.

Klöckner Pentaplast - kp Elite Nova. Plastics Circularity Project of the Year: WRAP - The UK Plastics Pact.

WRAP - The UK Plastics Pact. Best Plastic Product Development for Recyclability or Re-Use: Klöckner Pentaplast - kp Elite Nova.

Klöckner Pentaplast - kp Elite Nova. RECOUP Award of Recognition: Sherbourne Recycling.

“The RECOUP Awards continue to showcase the innovation, commitment and expertise that exists across the plastics value chain,” said Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP. “Every year we are inspired by the quality of entries and the determination of organisations and individuals working to create a more resource-efficient and circular future for plastics. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists, whose achievements demonstrate the positive impact that collaboration, creativity and ambition can deliver.”