21st Anniversary Plastics Industry Awards Finalists Revealed

The finalists for 15 categories in the Plastics Industry Awards 2022 awards have been announced. Comedian and writer Andy Parsons will announce the winners at a black tie gala evening at the spectacular new venue of the Intercontinental London Park Lane on Friday 18 November.

Celebrating their 21st anniversary in 2022, the Plastics Industry Awards recognise the many ways in which plastics product design, manufacture and recycling contribute to successful and sustainable innovation in everything from medical devices and electronics to packaging and lightweight automotive components.

Finalists for the Best Consumer Product Award include a bath for twins, an inflatable cycle helmet and a handheld electric shoe shiner. The Best Industrial Product Award, sponsored by Distrupol, has four finalists this year: Berry Superfos, Emballator Packaging UK & Engel UK, Matoha and Polystar Plastics.

The finalists in the environmental or energy efficiency category are: FANUC UK, Intelicare, IPL Rotherham/MGB Plastics and PFF Group.

The finalists in the best recycled plastic product category are: Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers by Berry Superfos, Paint Pail from 100% recycled plastic material by Emballator Packaging (UK), PEEQUAL, The UK's First Women's Urinal by PEEQUAL, and Recycled Plastic Furniture by DCW Polymers.

The Young Designer Award has served as a springboard for many careers and returns with four finalists from London, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Courtesy of sponsors Plastek UK, one will pick up a cheque for £500 along with the winner’s trophy.

Five people have qualified for the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Meusburger, and supported with a cash prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).

The Prime Machinery Supplier Partnership, sponsored by Interplas, is particularly hotly contested this year, with no less than seven submissions shortlisted.

Five companies have been shortlisted for the highly coveted Processor of the Year Award, sponsored by Engel UK: Advanced Plastics Group, Boddingtons, Emballator Packaging (UK), MGS Technical Plastics and Plastek UK

The prestigious Plastics Industry Ambassador Award winner will also be announced on 18 November.

The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

A limited number of tables for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are currently available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment.