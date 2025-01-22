CHINAPLAS focuses on green, smart and high-tech solutions

CHINAPLAS 2025, themed "Transformation • Collaboration • Sustainability," will take place at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, PR China, on April 15-18, 2025.

× Expand CHINAPLAS

Expanding from its 2023 edition in Shenzhen, CHINAPLAS 2025 will host over 4,000 international exhibitors, with 380,000 sqm of space across all 19 halls. Together with 9 country/region pavilions, CHINAPLAS 2025 will facilitate collaboration along the upstream and downstream industry chains, leading the way with green, smart and high-tech solutions to drive high-quality industrial growth.

Green: Innovating for the circular economy

Sustainability and environmental awareness have become global industry trends. By emphasising the reuse of resources to minimise waste and stimulate economic growth, the exhibition will demonstrate a dedication to addressing environmental challenges. This focus aligns seamlessly with China's progressive policies promoting sustainability and recycling initiatives, reflecting the industry's proactive stance towards a more sustainable future.

CHINAPLAS 2025 will feature three thematic zones, namely Recycled Plastics, Bioplastics, and Recycling Technology, covering around 16,000 sqm and gathering leading material suppliers and recycling machine manufacturers. Live demonstrations of two recycling production lines, focusing on 'Bottle-to-Bottle Closed-Loop Recycling' and 'Turning PE Waste into Treasure,' will unveil advanced equipment technology and high-value utilization solutions within the plastic recycling sector.

The sports and leisure industry will also be highlighted at CHINAPLAS with the “SportsTech Chic + Green” event, collaborating with renowned sports brands to showcase the innovation and sustainability of plastics and rubber in sports products. CHINAPLAS x CPRJ will host the 6th Edition Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference & Showcase in Shenzhen, gathering global stakeholders to delve into the latest recycling trends. Collaborating with the China Packaging Federation, CHINAPLAS will first introduce the Sustainable Plastics Packaging Networking Forum, connecting industry experts and exploring sustainable packaging solutions worldwide.

Smart: Evolving digitally in manufacturing

Smart Manufacturing encompasses technologies like automation, artificial intelligence and IoT integration and enhances manufacturing processes by boosting efficiency, productivity, and flexibility. By integrating real-time data analytics and interconnected systems, it optimises operations and reduces downtime, leading to informed decision-making and agile responses to market demands. Through tools like predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and automated quality control, production output and quality is improved that eventually foster sustainability efforts in the plastics and rubber industries.

At CHINAPLAS 2025, an extensive range of smart manufacturing solutions and machinery will be unveiled in the Injection Molding Solutions Zone and Injection Molding and Smart Manufacturing Solutions Zone, covering a substantial 53,000 sqm.

China’s high tech: Empowering the global plastics and rubber markets

China remains in the spotlight for cutting-edge advancements and industry collaborations. By seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art technologies from China's high-tech domains, manufacturing processes are not only optimised but also witness a significant boost in product quality and competitive edge.

CHINAPLAS 2025 will shine a spotlight on a diverse selection of cutting-edge materials and machinery technologies. These include carbon fiber composites tailored for the low-altitude economy, photovoltaic films, high-performance films, food-grade rPET, UV-resistant functional fabrics, lightweight and electrification solutions, and digitalized smart manufacturing solutions. This year, the exhibition will gather 900 registered exhibitors which are recognised as “Professionalisation, Refinement, Specialisation and Innovation (PRSI)”.

Strengthening global collaboration to connect with high-quality buyers

CHINAPLAS team has expanded its global outreach by participating in over 30 international trade shows to promote CHINAPLAS 2025 since June 2024, engaging with more than 3,000 buyers across 25 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

Besides, CHINAPLAS has introduced new initiatives for a surge of overseas visitors. Collaborating with the Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA), CHINAPLAS hosted a New Tech Seminar on Jan 16, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to unveil cutting-edge technologies featured at CHINAPLAS 2025. The new Hosted Overseas Buyer Program is introduced to target key buyers from the electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical sectors, offering exclusive privileges like business matching and networking opportunities at CHINAPLAS 2025, enhancing their overall event experience.