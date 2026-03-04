Accumold to exhibit micro moulded components for optical applications at OFC 2026

Accumold will showcase how micro moulding supports optical networking at OFC 2026 (17-19 March). The company will focus on how users can utilise miniature, tight-tolerance plastic components in and around fibre-optic connectivity and photonics-enabled hardware. Event attendees can find Accumold at Booth #715.

× Expand Accumold Accumold exhibits micro moulded components in optical applications at OFC 2026

As networks densify and face higher bandwidth requirements, optical systems are increasingly relying upon small, repeatable parts that protect delicate interfaces, maintain alignment, manage cable routing, and support compact packaging for connectors, transceivers, and optical modules.

“Attending OFC 2026 allows us to stay at the forefront of photonics and optical innovation while sharing Accumold’s micro moulding solutions with teams that need precision and reliability,” said Craig Tappe, Senior Sales Engineer at Accumold. “We look forward to meeting visitors and discussing how we can support their next projects.”

At Accumold’s booth, the company will explore:

The manufacturing realities behind miniature plastic components in optical networking.

How design can influence repeatability.

How materials affect long-term dimensional stability.

Why process control becomes increasingly critical as connector density rises and tolerances tighten.

Additionally, the team will highlight how controlled production environments and robust inspection approaches help with consistency when parts are tiny, have sensitive interfaces, and face extremely high performance expectations.