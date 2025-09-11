Accumold talks benefits of micro moulding in medical devices at MEDevice Boston 2025

Accumold has announced its attendance at MEDevice Boston 2025. The high-volume precision micro moulding company is set to promote how micro moulding can enhance innovation for medical device OEMs at the event.

× Expand Accumold Accumold at MEDevice Boston 2025

As the medical device industry continues to demand further miniaturisation and functionality, micro moulding has becoming even more important. Medical OEMs are increasingly relying upon micro-moulded components measured in micros in a variety of applications from wearable drug delivery systems to implantable devices and advanced diagnostic tools.

“We’re ready for MEDevice Boston and excited to share how Accumold can be a valuable strategic partner for leading medical device manufacturers,” said Brett Saddoris, Technical Marketing Manager at Accumold. “Stop by our booth, give us five minutes, and you’ll learn how we can help streamline your product development through micro moulding. Success in micro medical manufacturing starts when OEMs treat their micro moulder not as a vendor, but as a strategic partner.”

Accumold works with OEMs at the earliest stages of design, addressing critical factors like material selection, component packaging, tool design, and prototyping. By collaborating early on, costly delays can be avoided, development cycles are quicker, and there is a greater assurance in the manufacturability of complex micro-scale parts.

Chip Leri, Executive Sales Manager Strategic Accounts at Accumold, added, “In micro moulding, even the smallest design detail can have a huge impact on performance and production scalability. By engaging early, we can help customers identify potential challenges, refine their designs, and achieve precision and speed from the outset.”

Event attendees can learn how Accumold’s vertically integrated capabilities, from in-house tooling and ISO 13485-certified cleanroom moulding to advanced metrology and automation, can support the creation of high-precision components for medical applications.

If you are attending MEDevice Boston (30 September – 1 October 2025), you will find Accumold at Booth 815.