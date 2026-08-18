Accumold is set to exhibit at MEDevice Boston 2026 (26-27 August), at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Centre (formerly BCEC) in Boston, Massachusetts. The company will be demonstrating how it helps medical device innovators manufacture complex micro components with the required repeatability, validation discipline, and scalability. Event attendees can find Accumold at Booth #815.

× Expand Accumold Accumold showcases micro moulding expertise at MEDevice Boston 2026

“I’m excited to attend the Boston show,” said Lydia Kramer, Sales Engineer at Accumold. “It will be my first time attending with Accumold, but I have many industry friends I’m especially looking forward to reconnecting with while sharing how our team helps medical innovators solve complex micro manufacturing challenges. We invite attendees to stop by Booth #815 and connect with us.”

Medical devices are shrinking, but performance demands are continuing to rise; micro moulding can hold the key. Drug delivery systems, microfluidic diagnostics, wearable health technologies, and miniature sensor modules rely on plastic components where tolerances are measured in microns and function. In these applications, success is defined by whether production parts behave consistently across volume, over time, and through real-world handling and validation requirements.

At MEDevice Boston, Accumold will highlight how early engagement can reduce program risk and speed up the process from concept to production. Additionally, attendees can learn how controlled production environments and disciplined metrology support consistency for medical applications.