Accumold to make its Pharmapack Europe debut this year

Accumold will attend Pharmapack 2026 (January 21-22), marking its debut at Pharmapack Europe. Event attendees can visit Accumold at Hall 4, Booth B59, where the company will demonstrate how precision micro moulding will support the future of drug delivery and pharmaceutical packaging.

Micro-moulded parts can influence dosing accuracy, device reliability, user experience, and the ability to scale globally. The process allows for designs that are smaller, smarter, and more manufacturable, from miniature functional features and sealing geometries to tight-tolerance components for robust assembly.

“I’m excited to be at Pharma Pack 2026, which will be the first year for Accumold to be exhibiting,” said Petra Badrah, Business Development Manager Europe. “We can’t wait to meet teams looking for reliable micro moulding solutions. Stop by our booth. We’d love to talk about how Accumold can support your next project.”

The pharmaceutical and drug delivery sectors require components that are precise and consistent at high volumes, often while using advanced polymers chosen for chemical resistance, dimensional stability, and performance. When designs feature small interfaces, snap-fit features, thin walls, and integrated functions to reduce part count or to simplify assembly, micro moulding is particularly ideal.

At Pharmapack, Accumold will focus on the key requirements for a program’s success, including:

Designing micro features that can be produced reliably.

Planning for scaling early.

Understanding how tooling strategy and part geometry impact repeatability.

Additionally, the Accumold team will discuss how controlled manufacturing environments and disciplined quality systems support consistency for high-expectation markets.