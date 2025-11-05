Accumold to showcase ultra-precise plastic injection moulding at COMPAMED 2025

Accumold is set to exhibit at COMPAMED 2025. The micro moulding specialist will showcase its ultra-precise plastic injection moulding capabilities and demonstrate how it will support future innovations in medical devices. The medical manufacturing trade fair will see over 80,000 participants and 750 exhibitors from over 165 countries.

× Expand Accumold Accumold at COMPAMED 2025.

At its stand, Accumold will highlight its 40+ years of experience in high-volume micro moulding, supporting medical applications where precision and reliability are key. The company is known for producing parts with micron-level tolerances, microfluidic channels, and components smaller than a grain of sand. Accumold maintains in-house tooling, automation, metrology, and cleanroom moulding, ensuring consistency and quality levels.

“We don’t just mould parts, we engineer solutions for the most demanding medical applications in the world,” said Petra Badrah, Business Development Manager Europe for Accumold. “Our customers know that success in medical device manufacturing isn’t about finding a vendor. It’s about finding a strategic partner who can collaborate from concept through scale. That’s where Accumold excels.”

COMPAMED attendees can find out more about Accumold’s Design for Micro Moulding (DfMM) capabilities, which help to reduce design iterations, improve manufacturability, and accelerate time to market. If you are attending COMPAMED 2025 (17-20 November) in Germany, you can locate Accumold at Stand #F20-5 in the US Pavilion, Hall 8b.