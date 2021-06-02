On 8 and 9 June 2021, the sixth edition of the compounding workshop The Art of Mixing, Reinforcing and Incorporating Additives to Plastics’ will be held at the AIMPLAS facilities in Valencia, Spain.

AIMPLAS AIMPLAS compounding workshop to be held via live streaming

AIMPLAS researchers Luis Roca and Vanessa Gutiérrez will lead the workshop on the latest innovations in the field of compounding.

This workshop is designed for companies interested in increasing their knowledge of compounding, particularly with regard to techniques such as plastics mixing, reinforcing, additivation and co-rotating twin screw extrusion; and for companies with a special interest in screw design, control processes, describing co-rotating twin screw extrusion and troubleshooting, as well as practical training.

The workshop therefore has several objectives: to identify essential concepts for optimum mixing of each compound, to determine the most appropriate equipment for each process, and to design a new compounding process and control key parameters in compound production in order to optimize production.

This activity will be available via live streaming.