All Davis-Standard Corporation brands will be at K Show

For the first time, all Davis-Standard Corporation brands will be exhibiting at one booth at K Show 2025. Product brands including Davis-Standard, Maillefer, battenfeld-cincinnati, Exelliq, and Davis-Standard Global Services, as well as speciality brands Brampton Engineering, Deacro, ER-WE-PA, Gamma, Simplas, and TSL, will be present at the German event.

× Expand Davis-Standard Corporation Davis-Standard Corporation Global Brands at K 2025.

“This is our first time exhibiting as one company in the same booth, encompassing the most trusted brands in the polymer processing and converting industry. This is a time of new beginnings, new energy, and new possibilities, and we’re excited to showcase that at K,” said Steve Andrews, Chairman and CEO of Davis-Standard Corporation. “We’re focused on finding the best solutions for our customers, regardless of brand. Achieving operational excellence through the integration of our global equipment platform is essential. The focus here is always on providing our customers with equipment that works as efficiently as possible and gives the operator maximum support. Our R&D teams, engineers, and service experts are committed to customisable solutions that meet market demand and customer objectives, no matter their location or product.”

The booth will showcase a robust offering of equipment from each brand, highlighting their capabilities and innovations. The Corporation will showcase its expertise across the packaging, pipe and profile, film, fibre, and medical sectors. Event attendees can visit all of the Davis-Standard Corporation brands at Booth B19, Hall 16 at K Show (8-15 October).