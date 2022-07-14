Plasmac Sales Director Simon Jay looks forward to exhibiting the company's latest materials handling for recycling solutions. Here he offers a taste of what to expect at the world's biggest plastics and rubber industry trade fair.

Plasmac is gearing up for another stellar K-Show. 2019 saw Plasmac take more than 30 per cent of the yearly order intake in the eight days of the show and are hoping for the same again in 2022.

Alpha and Omega: The Plasmac team aims for a promising K show, from the first to the last day.

As part of both the Syncro Group and the EREMA Group, Plasmac will be present on the EREMA Group stand and will be showing two of their latest innovations: the ultra-compact and energy efficient Alpha XS machine with air cooled pelletiser; and the latest addition to its shredder extruder range, the Omega M vented unit with water cooled pelletiser.

The Alpha XS has been designed from the ground up. With a footprint of less than 0.6m2, the XS can pelletise at outputs up to 50Kg/h and comes equipped with trim basket and rollfeed for inline trim recycling. It can simultaneously recycle scrap reels without issue. With a maximum installed load of just 17kW and an approximate running load of just 9kW, this gives an approximate energy consumption of less than 0.2kWh/Kg, making it one of the most energy efficient machines on the market.

Designer Creighton Varney said: “With energy prices continuing to rise, the brief I was given was to design a machine that would cost our customers the least to run, would need the least amount of valuable floor space, and be a simple plug and play design. We’ve achieved that and more with the Alpha XS.”

The Omega M shredder extruder machine will feature a radical new design look, a super compact footprint, maximum flexibility in layout due to a multi positional elevator and water cooled pelletiser and, as with all Plasmac machines, will be a market leader in energy consumption.

Based on Plasmac’s proven dual diameter short screw technology, the Omega M will have an installed load of just 84kW and an approximate running load of just 46kW at 200Kg/h, it requires no chilled water or compressed air for the shredder and only needs 19kW of chilled water for the Hydrocool water pelletiser.

The offline shredder design with integrated auger feeder into the extruder is also designed to accept a gravimetric feeder for additives or colour. The uniquely designed single-shaft, slow-speed shredder ensures no heat is generated and with minimal dust. The new stand-alone design makes it very stable and easy to split and ship.

The new design of rotational elevator means the customer can position the elevator within an arc of 220 degrees of rotation and the latest design of Plasmac’s Hydrocool water pelletising system enables flexible orientation – it can be inline or orientated to either side, depending on the customer’s needs.

A completely new Syncro Group “Infinity” control platform and HMI system allows the operator a host of new benefits. Designed with Industry 4.0 in mind, the control system can talk to Syncro Group’s TygerCloud portal, enabling the customer to remotely monitor the Omega from a PC, phone or tablet via Syncro’s new app-based viewer. All data is logged for simple trend analysis and output performance.

It also comes with the PlasmacHub online portal for service and support, including line layout drawings, exploded sub assembly drawings for simple spare parts ordering, tutorial videos for operator and maintenance functions and for preventative maintenance. Plasmac will be able to call the customer and advise them to carry out maintenance, order consumables and even tell them when to change gearbox oil, for example.

The system will also link to a camera installed in the shredder hood, so the operator can see how their material is behaving. Finally, the Omega will be linked up to Plasmac’s latest innovation, an inline machine throughput measurement and bulk density measurement system, giving the customer real-time output measurement, all viewable through the TygerCloud App, which is also available for the Alpha XS.

Team Plasmac can’t wait for the K-Show to begin and to show both existing and new customers their latest equipment.