ALPLA discusses the benefits of plastic at an event in Berlin with guests from politics, business and academia. The plastics processing industry can contribute to climate protection with Design for Recycling and the accelerated processing of post-consumer recycled material (PCR).

On 9 October, ALPLA has discussed the goals, challenges and solutions for the future's circular economy. The company also launched the #daskannkunststoff (‘PlasticCanDoThis’) campaign to provide people with a fact-based view of this recyclable material.

‘Climate protection and prosperity depend on an efficient, circular plastics economy. It requires innovative technologies, industrial pioneers, appreciation of the material and awareness amongst people. We want to contribute at all levels,’ emphasised host Georg Pescher, Managing Director of ALPLA DE-BE-NL.

The event's focus was on the theme ‘Recycle, Reduce, Reuse and Replace’, with spherical structures symbolising molecules and polymers to inform the exhibition.

Ideas for the circular economy

Cleaning product manufacturer Werner & Mertz collaborates with ALPLA to create sustainable packaging from post-consumer recycled material. CEO Reinhard Schneider emphasised the importance of mechanical recycling for consumer confidence while behavioural economist Gerhard Fehr illustrated how the circular economy can become a tangible reality.

‘Is Plastic Fantastic?’

How much can the circular plastics economy contribute to climate and environmental protection? What needs to change in the industry and politics? What role does image play? ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner discussed this with Judith Skudelny (FDP Bundestag member), Henning Wilts (Wuppertal Institute) and Volker Harbecke (Carolinen Brunnen).

He noted, ‘Plastic is an essential part of the solution – and unsurpassed in terms of safety, performance and sustainability. As an industry, we need to act together and shift the focus to the benefits of plastic. Only by working together and in exchange with each other can we make the future sustainable. #daskannkunststoff is a call to action – for all of us.’