Americhem tackles industry complexities at Pharmapack and MD&M West 2026

Americhem is set to exhibit five key technologies at Pharmapack (Paris) and MD&M West (Anaheim) that aim to address the challenges faced by medical device manufacturers. These pressures include reducing environmental risks, improving traceability, and accelerating product development.

“There’s a clear shift happening—material choices are now deeply tied to sustainability goals, regulatory scrutiny, and device functionality,” said Matt Miklos, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and M&A at Americhem. “What we’re bringing to these shows is not a catalogue—it’s a pipeline of engineered solutions designed to be customised, scaled, and validated in partnership with OEMs who are navigating that complexity every day.”

Each of these five technologies is designed to address the technical and regulatory complexities in the medical technology (medtech) industry. There will be a particular focus on areas like connected care, self-administered delivery, and robotic-assisted interventions. The five solutions that the healthcare-focused polymer compounds and masterbatches specialists will be exhibiting are:

PFAS-Free Internally Lubricated Compounds: Under the EcoLube MD umbrella, Americhem is developing tribological materials that reduce friction and wear without relying on PFAS additives.

Laser Marking-Ready Thermoplastics: These materials boast high-contrast, permanent part identification directly on plastic components.

High-Performance Transparent Alloys: Offering an alternative to incumbent clear materials, these alloys have improved sterilisation durability and toughness for structural medical components.

Regulatory-Ready Colour Masterbatch: Helping OEMs navigate colour compliance challenges, with ISO 10993-tested, locked formulations that align with clean compounding and cGMP manufacturing standards.

nDryve Additive for Medical Nonwovens: A PFAS-free, in-melt surface modifier targeting nonwoven applications like surgical gowns and hygiene drapes.

Americhem is also set to participate in the SPE Minitec Conference held during MD&M West.