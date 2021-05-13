Arburg cancels its 2021 Technology Days

Arburg is cancelling the Technology Days event it was planning to hold between 7 and 12 June 2021.

Consultations with official bodies and due consideration of the ramifications of the global coronavirus epidemic that are still clearly evident prompted the decision that was taken last Friday. The so-called 'Federal Emergency Brake' applied by the German government has a decisive influence on this situation.

× Expand ARBURG GmbH + Co KG Übersicht, Kunden, Besucher, Banner, Road to Digitalisation, Technologie-Tage 2021 abgesagt

“We regret this cancellation hugely but we are compelled to take this step due to prevailing parameters”, explains Juliane Hehl, the Managing Partner responsible for Marketing at Arburg. “Up until the final moment, we were hoping, and were genuinely working flat out, to enable these Technology Days to take place in the form, at long last, of a physical trade fair”, states the shareholder with reference to all the planning and efforts invested over the last few months. Our Technology Days are a brand in their own right, as well as being the largest in-house event in the entire World of Plastics – so we really did do everything conceivable to facilitate, at long last, a personal and physical event experience for our customers.

The safety of visitors and employees

The postponement of the traditional timing of this event from March to June, the extension from four to six days, a Covid-compliant invitation and visitor management system, a meticulously planned hygiene and testing concept – with all of these measures, the safety of visitors and employees was always at the forefront of our deliberations.

Eager anticipation of the 2022 Technology Days

“As unfortunate as things are at present: We stand by our view that the whole world is looking forward to getting back to normal events and trade fairs”, states Juliane Hehl. The Technology Days could have acted as a beacon for an entire sector, so it was entirely right and proper for us to have made every attempt to organise and hold the event. “We therefore extend an even warmer invitation to the World of Plastics to visit our Technology Days here in Lossburg in March 2022!”