ARBURG is set to make the US market debut of its new TREND electric machine concept at Plastec West trade fair in Anaheim, California (3-5 February). The concept aims to set new standards in injection moulding. The ALLROUNDER 1000 e TREND is equipped with the new, easy-to-use GESTICA lite controller. Event attendees can also view other highlights from ARBURG at Stand 4611, including innovations in automation and digitalisation.

× Expand ARBURG ARBURG to debut its TREND electric machine concept at Plastec West 2026

Electric machines are available at short notice, are easy to set up, operate and maintain, while also not compromising on quality, precision, or reliability. The machines boast a modest energy requirement as well as low investment and operating costs. Additionally, the ALLROUNDER TREND is easy to operate with its intuitive GESTICA lite controller and optional smart assistants.

At the event, an ALLROUNDER 1000 e TREND will be producing a technical part in an automated process. Parts will then be removed by a fully integrated MULTILIFT robotic system and conveyed to a storage system once separated by cavity. During the event, ARBURG will demonstrate a simple, turnkey automation solution as a complete unit, which focuses on increased flexibility and control.

ARBURG will also be exhibiting:

The arburgXworld customer portal.

The ARBURG host computer system (ALS).

Both solutions provide access to service and real-time production data from the ALLROUNDER 1000 e TREND that will be running at the event.