ARBURG to share sustainability, digitalisation, and automation knowledge at K 2025

ARBURG is set to share its expertise in the fields of sustainability, digitalisation, and automation. Experts will also be on hand to answer questions regarding the opportunities and challenges that plastic processors are currently facing and may face in the future. The company will be exhibiting 19 machines across its own stand and those of its partners.

× Expand ARBURG ARBURG will exhibit at K Show 2025

arburgSOLUTIONworld provides customers with everything they need to remain sustainable and successful in the long term. The ‘All In’ communication demonstrates that the company has put everything into arburgSOLUTIONworld. The portfolio comprises machines, robotic systems, turnkey systems, controllers, digital products and services.

Attendees will be able to learn more about how the circular economy works as part of the Power of Plastics Forum in front of Hall 16. ARBURG will run its arburgGREENworld pavilion, which will be run by the company’s trainees. Visitors to the pavilion can immerse themselves in water worlds and learn about the vision behind ARBURG’s green, smart, and responsible activities. At the centre of the exhibition will be an automated turnkey system efficiently processing recycled old fishing nets into model dolphins.

Injection moulding and industrial 3D printing technology will be on display, as well as robotic systems and new software, digitalisation, and service products. ARBURG’s vertical ALLROUNDER will be making its world debut at the event. The solution boasts high energy efficiency, a new control system, and a competitive price/performance ratio. ARBURG also has a range of surprises in store for the event.

Attendees of K 2025 (8-15 October) can find ARBURG at Stand 13A13, in the arburgGREENworld pavilion in the open area in front of Hall 16.