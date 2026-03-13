ARBURG to showcase its TREND all-electric injection moulding machine at Interplas 2026

ARBURG has announced that it will be showcasing its new ALLROUNDER TREND all-electric injection moulding machine at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The machine was launched at K 2025 and is aiming to set a new standard for injection moulding. Event attendees can find ARBURG at Stand L50.

× Expand ARBURG ARBURG to attend Interplas 2026

Key benefits of the new electric ALLROUNDER TREND machine:

Available with clamping forces ranging from 500 to 2,000 kN and injection units in sizes from 100 to 800.

Boasts a quick set-up time and simplified ease of use.

Produces standard moulded parts both reliably and energy efficiently.

Short delivery time of four weeks.

Features a slimline design for compact installation areas.

Event attendees will be able to find ARBURG in Hall 5, Stand L50. ARBURG has a long history of supporting Interplas, with the plastics processing machine manufacturer having debuted at the show in 1993. In our interview with ARBURG below, they detail the importance and benefits of trade shows like Interplas.

Q&A: ARBURG raise the excitement levels for Interplas 2026

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

ARBURG: We are excited to showcase our new TREND all-electric Injection Moulding machine, which we launched at K25 last October. This machine was developed in direct response to our customers' needs, emphasising ease of use and efficiency while remaining competitively priced. With clamping forces ranging from 50 to 200 tonnes, TREND represents a fresh concept for ARBURG.

Interplas Insights: Complete the sentence: Interplas will have been successful if...

ARBURG: We can reignite the excitement for Interplas 26! There are countless ways for companies to present their innovations in today’s digital age, but nothing compares to the experience of seeing new products in person. This event reinforces the importance of face-to-face interactions between partners.

Interplas Insights: What do you hope visitors will walk away with after visiting your booth?

ARBURG: I hope visitors leave with a strong sense of ARBURG UK's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Our goal is to showcase not only our cutting-edge products but also the exceptional support provided by our UK after-sales team!

Keep your eye out for our full interview with ARBURG coming in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.