BASF to showcase sustainable solutions at PlastIndia 2026

BASF will exhibit at PlastIndia 2026 (5-10 February), in New Delhi, India. The company will showcase its broad portfolio of sustainable performance materials, innovative applications, and advanced product solutions at the event. Its solutions will be placed in the 'Make', 'Use', and 'Recycle' phases, demonstrating BASF’s commitment to sustainability, circularity, and providing high-performance solutions to various industries, including automotive, eMobility, consumer electronics, footwear, industrial, medical, and packaging.

‘Bharat Next’ is this year's PlastIndia theme, symbolising a self-reliant India. This aligns with BASF's ambition of being “the preferred chemical company”, supporting its customers and partners to drive progress. At the event, BASF will reaffirm its commitment to supporting India's growth in the plastics industry and accelerating innovation across the entire value chain.

At the event, BASF will demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and innovation along the plastics journey by presenting examples that live under the ‘Make’, ‘Use’, and ‘Recycle’ phrases.

Make

BASF's Creation Centres integrate global design trends with material innovations. They are setting new benchmarks for aesthetics and functional performance, particularly in diverse applications. Whereas the Ultrasim Simulation Technology can accurately predict material behaviour. The solution can help users optimise plastic part design for lightweight, verifying mechanical properties, which will reduce prototyping time while also supporting sustainability goals. Finally, the company’s bio-based mobile phone covers that are made with Elastollan N offer enhanced durability, clarity, UV resistance, and anti-yellowing properties.

Use

BASF offers advanced material solutions for automotive and eMobility, offering high mechanical strength, electrical insulation, rotation stability, and efficient cooling. The company’s key innovations include battery pack concepts, E-Drive demonstrators, thermal safety components, and adhesives for power electronics. Meanwhile, Elastollan TPU enables biocompatible, flexible, and durable wound dressings with a longer shelf life. BASF also has solutions for medical devices like tubes, catheters, and wearables. Whereas the Elastollan TPU 3D Mesh Pillow is a recyclable TPU pillow with breathable mesh that enhances airflow for a cooler, more hygienic sleep.

BASF's additive solutions and services improve sustainability throughout the plastics lifecycle.

Agricultural films: Tinuvin NOR protects agricultural films from agrochemicals and harsh weather, while also supporting sustainable plasticulture.

Floating solar pontoons: Tinuvin extends the float life of floating solar pontoons beyond 30 years.

Power cables: Irgastab Cable KV 10 offers an enhanced performance and lifespan for mid- and high-voltage cables.

Rotomolded tanks: Irgastab can improve productivity during processing, which can improve energy efficiency and durability.

Recycle

BASF’s TPU Concept Shoe utilises Elastollan, Freeflex, and Hotbond. It eliminates adhesives and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ensuring recyclability and zero-waste design. Supercritical Fluid (SCF) direct-injection technology provides comfort, durability, and design freedom. Also at the show will be an upcycled chess set that has been crafted from upcycled engineering plastics and Haptex, demonstrating circularity and resource efficiency.

Finally, trinamiX GmbH will demonstrate its solution for the fast, reliable on-site identification of plastics and textiles. Combining a robust, portable NIR spectrometer with an intuitive app and cloud-based data analysis, material insights are available within seconds. The NIR spectrometer trinamiX PAL Two can identify over 25 plastic types, including compostable materials.