BASF to showcase its VALERAS portfolio at K 2025

BASF will exhibit the latest innovations of its VALERAS portfolio at K 2025. VALERAS was first introduced at K 2022 as a robust platform that addresses plastic circularity, durability, and carbon transparency. If you are attending K 2025, you can find BASF in Hall 5, Booth C21/D21.

Three years after its debut, VALERAS returns to K trade fair with new innovations

“K 2025 provides a timely opportunity to share the progress we have made in enhancing sustainability across the plastics lifecycle – not only through the broader VALERAS portfolio, but also through the new solutions we are introducing this year,” said Dr Achim Sties, Senior Vice President, Plastic Additives. “These advances are the result of strong partnerships and shared ambition. They show what is possible when innovation meets collaboration – and we look forward to meaningful exchanges at K that will help us shape the future of plastics together with our customers and industry partners.”

BASF will feature two new innovations from its portfolio:

TINUVIN NOR112: Designed for organic farming applications, the solution enhances greenhouse film performance against harsh agrochemicals.

A new hindered amine light stabiliser (HALS) solution, which is currently in development, with more information to be revealed at the event.

The company’s NOR platform offers customised, high-quality solutions for plasticulture. BASF’s Tinuvin NOR 211 AR and 112 AR solutions are cost-effective and can handle strong sunlight, heat, and chemicals. Whereas the Tinuvin NOR 356 is known for its durability and performance. These solutions aid film manufacturers in ensuring long-lasting protection, easy processing, and compliance with organic farming standards.

At K 2025, BASF will bring together external partners from the industry and internal additive experts for its #OurPlasticsDialogues. Participants will be able to share insights and explore the potential for collaborative solutions to many of the industry’s challenges.