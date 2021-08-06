Bausano & Figli Spa is just one of the many prestigious names exhibiting at Interplas this year. Rob Coker spoke to Vice President Clemente Bausano to find out what will be on show at the booth.

What new solutions can Interplas visitors expect at Bausano’s booth this year?

At the stand, visitors will have the opportunity to get to know and discuss with our specialists the new range of extruders: from the MD Nextmover twin-screw line, evolution of the well-known MD Plus, to the renewed E-GO single screw models, for pipes and profiles. We will also present the latest generation of extrusion heads, recently introduced for the lines dedicated to the production of PVC and PO pipes. Finally, if possible, a machine will be present inside the exhibition space, to touch Bausano’s quality with your own hands.

× Expand Bausano Bausano at Interplas 2021 Clemente Bausano

How important is Interplas in the plastics industry events calendar?

The Interplas exhibition is a reference point for the whole sector. It is even more so for our company which, due to a significant growth in demand over the last few years, has increased its investment in the UK to strengthen its presence in this market.

There will be a huge focus on sustainability and circularity at this year’s event. How can we expect Bausano representatives to contribute to both the discussion and the action required? How important are events such as Interplas in helping drive circular economy solutions?

Bausano has been focusing on sustainability and the circular economy for several years, even before these concepts dominated the public debate. Our principal contribution relies in the development of advanced technologies that ensure maximum energy savings and solutions capable of reprocessing thermoplastic materials from post-industrial waste. Customers are showing a growing interest in recovering scrap for use in granulation processes instead of virgin material. In this sense, the twin-screw extruder lines for granulation are one of our strong points today. I am sure that taking part in events, such as Interplas, is a great opportunity to share best practices and to accelerate the transition of the whole industry towards a circular economy.

What were the decisive factors in Bausano opting to take part in the event this year, specifically when we consider the events of the past 18 months or so?

One of the main factors behind our participation is a strong growth in demand for our products in the UK, which represents a high potential market for us. This result was also achieved thanks to the excellent work carried out in synergy with our agent Intelicare.co.uk, who has a deep-rooted presence in the area and has been representing Bausano for three years.

× Expand Bausano Bausano at Interplas 2021

How does Bausano interact with its value chain partners in order to make plastics more circular? (And which plastics specifically?)

Within the thermoplastic material recovery chain, Bausano extruders allow our partners to mechanically recycle plastic through granulation. Specifically, PVC is the material of first choice because, thanks to its polymeric structure, it can be recycled more than eight times, while maintaining the same performance characteristics. Finally, our granulation lines guarantee a further advantage in terms of reducing the company's cost of disposing of PVC waste, creating a closed-loop process that transforms a management cost into a profit item.

And how does Bausano technology help maintain the quality and performance of the recycled plastics?

The process of extruding residues or scraps, to be treated with additives, fillers and fibres, requires high performance, especially in the mixing and degassing stages. The use of twin-screw machines in granule re-extrusion provides real advantages in terms of greater flexibility in the formulation to achieve the desired result. Furthermore, one of the main difficulties in PVC regeneration is the presence of contaminants, which our solutions are able to block through a specially designed filter changer system.

Can you give us an impression of how the Bausano booth will look?

We have designed a completely customised stand and introduced a new feature, born from the 'digital' experiences gained during the pandemic period. With the help of 360-degree cameras and drones, guests will be taken on an exclusive virtual tour of our production site. A dynamic and interactive way of exploring, for an immersive, all-round experience in the Bausano reality.