Beontag to showcase labelling materials and RFID solutions at LabelExpo Europe 2025

Beontag will exhibit its portfolio at LabelExpo Europe 2025. The pressure-sensitive labelling materials and smart tags enabler will share its adhesive expertise as well as its knowledge regarding future-focused, customised digital solution innovations at the event in Barcelona.

× Expand Beontag Beontag to exhibit at LabelExpo Europe 2025.

“LabelExpo Europe is a cornerstone event for Beontag, and we are proud to return with a comprehensive offering that reflects our growth, innovation, and close partnership with customers across Europe,” said Alejandro Quioz Centeno, CEO of Beontag. “Whether it is reliable materials or intelligent labels, we aim to lead with purpose, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability, performance, and customer focus.”

Regarding label materials, Beontag will showcase a range of self-adhesive materials, including hot melt solutions across all facestocks, acrylic adhesives, PET liners, and specialised materials for tickets and tags. Visitors can learn more about versatile solutions for fast, reliable applications across various labelling demands, including:

Wash-Off Labels: Enabling easier recycling with no chemicals or hot water, supporting circular packaging systems.

Enabling easier recycling with no chemicals or hot water, supporting circular packaging systems. ScandArtisan: High-performing textured substrates crafted for glass applications like wine, spirits, and jams.

The company will also present its broad IoT portfolio, featuring over 80 standard RFID products and more than 2,000 customised solutions. Highlights of the portfolio include:

Carrier eWave: Microwave-compliant and washable RFID tags ideal for reusable packaging systems.

Microwave-compliant and washable RFID tags ideal for reusable packaging systems. ECO LineECO Tags: Recyclable, paper-based RFID tags.

Recyclable, paper-based RFID tags. RFID Smart labels: Product lines like Falcon, Pacer, Swift, and Setter are suitable for tracking, authentication, and consumer engagement.

Beontag will also contribute to the thought leadership programming during AWA’s Label & Release Liner Seminar 2025. Cedric Le Labousse, Beontag’s EMEA General Manager, will speak at the event, discussing how smart labelling is a bridge between the physical and digital worlds. Also, Niels Schou, Europe General Manager, will join a roundtable panel on the future of pressure-sensitive labelling and liner trends.

If you are attending LabelExpo Europe 2025 (16-19 September), you will be able to find Beontag at Booth 3B101.