BIEGLO to bring expanded materials line-up to K 2025

BIEGLO GmbH is set to unveil an expanded materials line-up from Asia and the USA at K 2025. The high-performance-polymer specialist's most notable expansion is its new strategic PEEK alliance with PFLUON Advanced Materials. K 2025 attendees will be able to locate BIEGLO and its suppliers in Hall 8A, Booth B33.

Additionally, the company will be exhibiting a variety of other key products from its portfolio, including Mitsui Chemicals’ Aurum thermoplastic polyimide (TPI), NOWE 201 wear grades, Celazole PEEK-PBI compounds, Meldin - thermosetting Polyimide from Saint-Gobain, recycled PEEK-grades, and Spartech’s Royalite sheet and Korad film.

BIEGLO & PFLUON partnership

BIEGLO and Zhejiang PFLUON Technology Co., Ltd., have entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement. The agreement sees PFLUON’s expertise in PAEK-production and development capacities combined with BIEGLO’s European distribution network. The pair are aiming to target the automotive, aerospace and industrial industries.

Aurum Thermoplastic Polyimide

Mitsui Chemicals’ Aurum TPI provides the highest glass-transition temperature among melt-processable polymers: Tg 245°C. The solution is used in mechanical applications as bearings, thrust washers, and gears. Aurum is being increasingly used as an insulation material in electrical and electronic environments as high-voltage EV coils, busbars, or as an insulation layer for medical devices.

NOWE VC-201 (Aromatic thermosetting Copolyesters)

Combining aromatic thermosetting copolyesters with high thermal stability (decomposition > 450°C), low dielectric constant, and excellent dimensional and creep resistance, NOWE VC-201 can boost temperature performance and enhance wear resistance for high-demand applications.

Celazole PEEK-PBI Compounds

Celazole T-Series blends PBIs 427°C Tg with PEEK’s melt-processability, HDT is lifted to 320°C, improving modulus and wear life, while remaining 100% PFAS-free. Grades from unfilled TU-60 to carbon-fibre-reinforced TF-60C support seals, bearings and semiconductor tooling operating beyond 300°C.

Meldin 7000 thermoset Polyimide Series

Meldin 7000 operates continuously at 315°C and can withstand 482°C excursions, keeping dimensional change below 0.04% after repeated cycling between 23°C and 260°C. Self-lubricating grades support dry-running applications under high thermal and mechanical stress.

R-PEEK Dexnyl R-PEEK Granules

BIEGLO closes the loop on post-industrial PEEK by collecting, cleaning and re-granulating residues into Dexnyl R-PEEK 143G. Following recycling, mechanical properties are retained, allowing for the cost-effective substitution of virgin PEEK in high-temp components while also reducing the carbon footprint.

Spartech Sheet & Film Innovations

The Spartech product portfolio was merged into BIEGLO this year. ASP-Plastics GmbH, the official sales channel in Europe for this large US sheet-extruder, was previously acquired by BIEGLO.