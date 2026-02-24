Biesterfeld is set to exhibit at JEC World 2026 (10-12 March), following its successful debut last year. The company will showcase its Composites & Tooling portfolio at Booth 6M15.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld will showcase its composites and tooling portfolio at JEC World 2026

Biesterfeld will exhibit various solutions from its main suppliers, highlighting advanced composite solutions across a selection of key industries. Two of these highlights will be:

A NATO ski manufactured using products from Huntsman.

Structural aviation and cabin interior applications featuring materials from Saertex.

Additionally, Biesterfeld will showcase sustainable solutions developed with ExxonMobil and Infinici. Live demonstrations will be conducted at a dedicated Additive Manufacturing Corner, including the printing of high-performance super polymers and elastomers using Roboze and Lynxter’s 3D printers.

“As a global distributor operating at the forefront of the composites industry, we aim to shape the strategic dialogue with customers, industry leaders, and emerging innovators,” said Dr Johannes Martin, Market Manager Composites & Tooling. “In the face of an increasingly complex and dynamic market landscape, we position ourselves as a catalyst for progress, a development partner who enables transformation. Leveraging our technical expertise, holistic consulting approach and broad product portfolio, we empower the creation of more sustainable, high-performance solutions that drive measurable value and long-term growth for our partners and the industry as a whole.”