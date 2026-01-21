BLUETTI joins forces with Texas Instruments, Covestro, and Leave No Trace at CES 2026

During CES 2026, BLUETTI convened an industry panel titled “Clean Energy for All.” The panel examined the intersection of semiconductor engineering, material science, and environmental advocacy. The discussion brought together individuals from Texas Instruments, Covestro, Leave No Trace, as well as veteran energy journalists, who examined how clean energy can become more sustainable and accessible.

The panel first addressed “Responsible Innovation,” where the group discussed how future energy solutions must integrate performance with sustainability on all levels. BLUETTI's technical work with Texas Instruments and Covestro demonstrates this by focusing on the synergy between advanced power management and circular material science.

Internal Architecture: Henrik Mannesson, General Manager of Energy Infrastructure at Texas Instruments, highlighted how semiconductor innovations can transform energy storage systems. The Apex 300 home battery backup utilises TI's C2000 real-time microcontroller technology with BLUETTI's proprietary optimisation to achieve an AC idle power consumption of 20W. This allows BLUETTI's latest line-up to reach energy conversion efficiency up to 95%.

External Materials: Whereas Eric Saks of Covestro introduced the Bio-based Elite 100 V2 portable power station, the first portable power solution to use bio-circular plastics. The material meets UL94 V-0 flame retardancy, boasts a 10-year durability standard, and reduces carbon emissions by 25% during the production phase.

The discussion also covered how technology must adapt to increasingly mobile and diverse lifestyles.

Dean Ronzoni of Leave No Trace explained how BLUETTI's portable power stations and portable solar panels supported its travelling teams across 37,968 miles and 174 educational events last year. This proves that clean energy is a vital tool for responsible outdoor recreation.

Tristan Rayner, editor of pv magazine, highlighted a transition toward “lifestyle energy,” with storage evolving beyond backup security into mobility.

“Beyond mainstream scenarios, meeting extreme-environment needs is central to our mission,” said Illia Zahnitko, BLUETTI's spokesperson. “Our Pioneer Na sodium-ion portable power station works safely down to -25°C and reduces reliance on critical lithium minerals. We remain committed to innovation that serves environmental responsibility.”

Insights from the panel:

Texas Instruments – Henrik Mannesson, GM, Energy Infrastructure: “Semiconductors are the unseen enablers of sustainable energy transformation. TI's C2000 microcontrollers and battery management technologies power energy storage systems like BLUETTI's, making clean energy more efficient, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.”

"Our Bayblend RE polycarbonate, with 25% bio-circular content, empowers BLUETTI's Elite 100 V2 to deliver breakthrough performance. This 'Material Effect' proves that premium, sustainable materials are essential to achieving both high-level engineering and environmental goals."

"As someone who works every day to protect the places we love, I see firsthand how technology can either increase impact or help reduce it. When clean, portable energy is paired with responsible behaviour, it can become a powerful tool for stewardship."

"We're witnessing a transition in energy storage as it spreads throughout the home, and in mobility options as well. It's clearly a shift from backup security to more lifestyle energy. I'm excited to keep up with the innovations within the sector, as we see on display at CES 2026."

On the “Clean Energy for All” initiative, Illia Zahnitko noted that since 2022, BLUETTI systems have generated 7.07 GWh of solar power. In 2025, deploying 1,192 power units provided $290,000 that supported community resilience.

Closing the discussion, Panel Moderator Chris Pereira, CEO of iMpact, said, “Technical specifications are only as valuable as the measurable results they generate. The best innovations are those that ensure the transition to sustainable energy empowers communities worldwide.”