Borche UK prioritises energy-efficient injection moulding technology at Interplas 2026

Borche UK is set to exhibit its BE130 and BU66EV machines at Interplas 2026 (2-4 June). The company is billing this as its “most interactive show yet” with two machines performing live demonstrations throughout the event. Attendees can find Borche UK in Hall 9, Stand R20.

× Expand Borche UK Borche UK attending a previous edition of Interplas

The BE130 (electric/hybrid) is known for being ultra-precise, fast, and quiet during operation, whereas the BU600-EV (two-platen) offers heavy-duty power while boasting a compact footprint. Event attendees can test the intuitive Keba controllers at Borche UK’s stand. Additionally, Borche UK will be featuring a live energy-monitoring screen that will show how much electricity the machines are consuming in real-time. This will help attendees see potential energy bill savings in real-time.

Q&A: Borche UK prepares for live demonstrations at Interplas 2026

Interplas Insights: What is the highlight of your company’s booth at Interplas this year?

Borche UK: We are running two live moulding applications on the Borche UK stand this year, and each machine is connected to a display demonstrating the energy efficiency of our machines. Energy consumption is a big consideration for companies when investing in machinery in the current marketplace; the savings on energy cost, combined with the reliability, accuracy, and price point of our new machines, makes Borche UK a must if companies are looking for new or replacement equipment.

Interplas Insights: Where do you see Borche UK when Interplas 2029 comes along?

Borche UK: We are expanding our reach in the marketplace, our customer base and the number of machines in UK customers' facilities is increasing. In three years, we would hope to be in an even stronger place than we are today.

Catch more of our chat with Borche UK in the April edition of the BP&R magazine.